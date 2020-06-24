Oak Creek police: 17-year-old driver involved in pursuit, accident

Posted 1:29 pm, June 24, 2020, by , Updated at 01:33PM, June 24, 2020

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a traffic accident involving a teen driver that happened early Wednesday morning, June 24.

Police said officers tried to stop a suspect for “excessively” speeding near 13th and Rawson around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The suspect began to pull over when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but then did a u-turn and fled. After a short pursuit, officers called the pursuit off having no longer known the vehicle’s location.

Minutes later, Oak Creek police were notified of a single-vehicle accident, where a vehicle struck a police near 13th and Ryan. Officers determined that the vehicle involved was the same that had fled police earlier a few miles north of the accident scene.

The driver — a 17-year-old boy — was taken to the hospital. No others were involved, police said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting Oak Creek police in the investigation.

