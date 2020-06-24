Off-duty MPD officer charged in death of Joel Acevedo to make initial appearance in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Michael Mattioli, the off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer charged in connection with the death of Joel Acevedo following a fight inside Mattioli's home near 45th Street and W. Cleveland Avenue on Sunday, April 19, will make his initial appearance in court in Wednesday, June 24. He is facing a charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Prosecutors said Mattioli indicated he "held (Acevedo) on the ground" after Acevedo tried stealing from him and punched another man in the home. It happened the morning after the off-duty officer hosted a get-together at his home.

Acevedo, 25, died from his injuries at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, April 25.

The Acevedo family will be allowed to provide a statement during this appearance, and attorneys for the family will be standing with their clients.

On the heels of George Floyd’s death, Attorney Benjamin Crump has joined Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr in representing Joel Acevedo’s family in Milwaukee, "to seek justice in yet another police strangulation case," according to a news release Tuesday, June 23.

"We believe that Joel was strangled for over 10 minutes," said LaMarr. "That's significant."