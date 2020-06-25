× Chief Morales speaks exclusively with FOX6 News following recent unrest: ‘We have to work together’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales issued a call for unity and peaceful conversations in an exclusive interview with FOX6 News Thursday, June 25 following unrest and anger toward officers. Chief Morales agreed to speak with us about the toll it’s taken on the department.

Chief Morales and other top leaders said the last few weeks have been unprecedented — revealing some officers are choosing to resign or retire early. Since May 26, the day after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, 26 members of the department, with various ranks, have submitted resignations and retirements. Morales said that’s a lot within the last few weeks — and said some have told him personally they’ve had enough during these times, and they’d rather move on.

Amid calls to defund police and reforms, Chief Morales said officers remain focused on protecting citizens and keeping the community save. He also offered a message for Milwaukee.

“This is a time where we have to quit casting stones at each and work together,” said Morales. “Milwaukee was headed in the right direction, ending of 2019. 2020, with a number of different things that occurred, and not the city of Milwaukee, as much as our nation are causing us to separate. This is the time when we have to come together.”

In the wide-ranging interview, FOX6’s Aaron Maybin asked Chief Morales what he thinks the department will look like in June 2021. He said it’s too early to tell.