× Milwaukee County supervisors OK plan to help fund parks; including 50/50 raffle, special license plate

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors passed on Thursday, June 25 a plan to help fund Milwaukee County Parks.

The board approved a plan proposed by Supervisor John Weishan. It includes three items in particular:

A county-wide 50/50 raffle, which half the money that is raised going to the winner, and half going to Milwaukee County Parks. A new scratch-off lottery ticket with all the proceeds after administrative costs going to Milwaukee County Parks. A special Wisconsin license plate that residents can purchase to show their support for Milwaukee County Parks.

The County Board passed Weishan’s proposal. It is now headed to the desk of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

NOTE: This proposal would require action by the state legislature to allow Milwaukee County to raise revenue using these tools.