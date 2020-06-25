× Milwaukee DPW begins safety improvement project on S. 13th Street

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is beginning a safety improvement project on S. 13th Street from W. Oklahoma Avenue to W. Harrison Avenue. Work is underway on the approximately two-week project.

The work is part of the city’s “rapid implementation” initiative which will build quick, low-cost street improvements to increase the safety and comfort of people walking, biking, and driving.

The S. 13th Street project will use paint, colored pavement markings, and flexible posts to create curb extensions at five intersections between W. Manitoba Street and W. Harrison Avenue. The crosswalks will be repainted at those intersections and at the intersection of W. Oklahoma Avenue and S. 13th Street.

13th Street Rapid Implementation Construction Notice – English

13th Street Rapid Implementation Construction Notice – Espanol

Travel along S. 13th Street will be maintained in both directions for the duration of construction. The project is not anticipated to impact parking or access for people walking and using transit.

For more information, visit the project website.