MPS discusses reopening plan, includes three possible scenarios

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools is discussing reopening plans for students come fall. The district released three potential scenarios Thursday night.

These options come days after the department of public instruction released its report earlier this week of templates schools could follow. But ultimately - the district has to decide what is best for them.

Many concerns were released in this 44-page report including the feasibility of remote learning, when not everyone has the internet, the computers to do it or what transportation looks like during a pandemic.

The three scenarios presented include:

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors discussed scheduling a Special Board Meeting for July 16 to further discuss the Milwaukee Public Schools Reopening Plan for the 2020-21 school year.

Families can participate by taking a School Reopening Survey that is forthcoming.

