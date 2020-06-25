Racine gym amends lawsuit; judge moves to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions in the city

RACINE — Days after a new COVID-19 ordinance was passed in Racine – a temporary injunction is halting it.

“We amended our complaint to amend the new city ordinance,” David Yandel said.

A small win for the couple and co-owners of Harbor CrossFit who are behind the lawsuit challenging the legalities of the city’s original ‘Forward Racine’ order. A plan meant to reopen the city in phases due to the ongoing pandemic.

A county judge paused the order last Friday due to the couple’s lawsuit. But on Monday the common council passed ‘Safer Racine’. They also made amendments to their municipal code’s health chapter.

“They just tried to get around it with a city ordinance,” David said.

On Wednesday, the judge placed a temporary injunction on the new ordinance when the couple amended their lawsuit.

“It would limit us to 25% capacity,” Corian Yandel said.

The judge held nothing back in his ruling saying the city engaged in a “direct attack” on the court’s order. The judge says the city “cut and pasted the challenged language at issue in this case.” The judge warned the city of contempt of court if they “undermine the orders of the court.”

“We’re responsible business owners, I am very contentious of the virus,” David said.

The couple says their gym is following CDC guidelines like social distancing and limiting capacity. they say the city’s restrictions would put them out of business.

“They don’t know how to run a gym business, they don’t know how to run other small businesses and they don’t want to work with us,” David said.

In a statement, the city says their actions are lawful. Mayor Corey Mason describes the ruling as ‘troubling.’ He says this judicial ruling leaves no protections in place for the community.

According to the couple, their lawsuit is scheduled for a hearing on july 13.