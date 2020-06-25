State of Wisconsin mails postcards to eligible but unregistered residents

MADISON –Wisconsin is mailing postcards this week to more than 198,600 state residents who appear to be eligible to vote but are not currently registered.

The official postcards tell potential voters how to register online at https://myvote.wi.gov and give them deadlines and other information about ways to register for upcoming elections. The postcards also include a toll-free number which routes them to a WEC call center.

A news release says the WEC sends these postcards because of Wisconsin’s membership in the Electronic Registration Information Center (https://ericstates.org), which helps states improve the accuracy of America’s voter rolls and increase access to voter registration for all eligible citizens. Wisconsin sent similar postcard mailings to 1.28 million eligible but unregistered residents in 2016 and 384,000 residents in 2018.

Some registered voters may inadvertently receive postcards. This can happen when a registered voter’s record does not match the same person’s DOT data. Registered voters who may receive postcards should not worry that their registration is in jeopardy. These voters may want to visit the MyVote website, call the toll-free number or contact their municipal clerk to check that their information is accurate, and to correct any data errors.

Voter Registration and List Maintenance Facts