× FM 102/1 teams up with FOX6, will host radiothon to save Milwaukee’s independent concert venues

MILWAUKEE — FM102/1 is teaming up with FOX6 and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to #saveourstages with a 24-hour radiothon beginning Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m.

The radiothon will raise funds for Milwaukee’s local independent music venues and NIVA members The Rave/Eagles Club, The Pabst Theater Group, Shank Hall, The Cactus Club and The Cooperage.

Like many businesses, the independent concert venues in Milwaukee have been hurting. They were among the first businesses to close and they will be among the last to reopen. We’re here to help keep Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene alive, and we hope you join us by listening and donating to FM 102/1’s “Save our Stages” radiothon on Friday, July 10 through Saturday, July 11 via fm1021milwaukee.com or by downloading the FM 102/1 app on any smartphone or tablet.

A news release says these stages are where bands like The Lumineers, Imagine Dragons, 21 Pilots, Queens of the Stone Age, Jack White, Mumford and Sons and countless others, were introduced to Milwaukee for the first time. And now it’s time to show our support for these venues and their employees who have made Milwaukee an important tour stop for any band or comedian.

FM 102/1 will be broadcasting live from the empty stages of The Rave/Eagles Ballroom, The Pabst Theater, Shank Hall, The Cactus Club, and The Cooperage through the duration of the radiothon. We will also feature an online silent auction running concurrently with the broadcast which will include music memorabilia donated by the venues and musicians to help raise funds. You’ll hear special Milwaukee memories from some of the biggest alternative music artists, listen to local celebrities talk about their favorite shows and be able to take virtual tours of these historic venues along with other special features along the way.

Music fans are encouraged to call in and message FM102/1 on social media and use the #SaveOurStages tag to share their favorite memories attending shows at these special venues.

FM102/1 is proud to work with media partners FOX6 Milwaukee and OnMilwaukee.com for this special event.