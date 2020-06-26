× Grab a soda and get some popcorn: Marcus South Shore Parking Lot Cinema ready to open

OAK CREEK — The Marcus South Shore Parking Lot Cinema is ready for action!

The 42-foot outdoor screen has been attached to the east side of the building — and light poles in the parking lot that would potentially obstruct views of the screen have been removed.

So what’s showing on the big screen and when? According to the Marcus South Shore website, here’s a look at upcoming attractions:

Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert – June 27 – Tickets

The Fast and the Furious (1st) / Furious 7 (2nd) – June 26, 38, 30 & July 2 – Get Tickets

Furious 7 (1st) / The Fast and the Furious (2nd) – June 29 & July 1 – Get Tickets

The Jungle Book (2016) (1st) / Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2nd) – July 3, 4, 5, 7 & 9 – Tickets On Sale Soon!

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (1st) / The Jungle Book (2016) (2nd) – July 6 & 8 – Tickets On Sale Soon!

More About Parking Lot Cinema:

Gates open at 7pm – please arrive 45 minutes prior to showtime

The first showtime starts at 9:15 p.m. (sundown)

Tickets are sold by the carload (1 ticket per vehicle)

Tickets available online only

Online concessions ordering and pick up is available – Order in advance and we’ll have it ready!

Theatre restrooms will be open for guests

Movies will change weekly

Guidelines are set for everyone’s safety. For more info CLICK HERE