Milwaukee Bucks return to action July 31 against Celtics, team releases 8-game schedule

Posted 6:26 pm, June 26, 2020, by , Updated at 06:40PM, June 26, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will return to the court on July 31 — the first Bucks game since the NBA season was postponed due to COVID-19 in March.

They will play the Boston Celtics at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

On June 4, the NBA’s Board of Governors approved a plan to restart the season, including 22 of the league’s 30 teams playing at the Disney campus.

The season was suspended on March 11. The 22 teams that are returning to action are among those that were holding playoff spots or within six games of a playoff spot as of March 11.

Each team will play eight games to determine playoff seeding — and possible play-in games for playoff spots — before postseason play begins.

In addition to the Celtics, the Bucks will play the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Bucks enter the season restart with the best record in the NBA — 53 wins, 12 losses — but had lost four of the last five games prior to the shutdown.

