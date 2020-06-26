Sheriff: Milwaukee man drove wrong way down I-41, arrested after Washington County pursuit

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Authorities arrested a 31-year-old Milwaukee man in Washington County on Friday morning, June 26 after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop, drove the wrong way down I-41 and, ultimately, crashed.

According to details released in a Facebook post, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stopped the driver on I-41 near Pioneer Road just after 1:30 a.m. for expired vehicle registration, a stop that “routinely” ends with a warning.

The driver gave the deputy a false name. However, he was identified by authorities and wanted for felony parole violations. The warrant for his arrest indicated he may flee, may be armed and was known to resist law enforcement with a background that includes multiple weapons violations.

When deputies approached the driver for a second time, he fled in the vehicle down I-41 traveling southbound in the northbound lanes into the Village of Germantown. There, Germantown police became involved and the driver swerved toward a Germantown squad.

The driver got off the interstate at Holy Hill Road and ended up at a dead-end in the Village of Germantown. In an attempt to evade, authorities say the driver drove quickly at a sheriff’s deputy. That deputy was able to maneuver and avoid a collision. The driver then fled down Dandee Drive, crashed at another dead-end and fled on foot.

Around 6:48 a.m., sheriff’s officials received a 911 call from a business in the Town of Polk reporting that a man came in saying he had been kidnapped. The Washington County deputy who responded to that call was the same deputy who attempted to stop the driver earlier that morning. At the businesses, the deputy saw the same 31-year-old man who was involved in the pursuit. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody.

The 31-year-old now faces multiple criminal charges including felony eluding and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.