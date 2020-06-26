Vigil held for woman killed in wrong-way, head-on crash: ‘I’m devastated’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A vigil was held on Friday night, June 26 in honor of 24-year-old Rhode Molinas, the woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened overnight Wednesday on I-43 near Chase Avenue. Officials said the wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle head-on. The driver of the striking vehicle has been charged with second-degree homicide and operating while intoxicated.

Two people were killed, leaving a void in Molinas' family.

"My daughter lost her life because somebody decided to go on the road and drink and drive," Molinas' mother said. "I'm devastated. But the one thing that's keeping me straight is the power of God."

Friends and family gathered to share photos and memories with one another and offer their condolences on a poster.