× ‘Wear a face covering:’ What summer travelers need to know before they head to the airport

MILWAUKEE — As more travelers take to the skies this summer, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) has important travel information to share as passenger traffic gradually returns.

To limit the amount of people in each area, and to provide for the safest experience possible, passengers are asked to do the following:

Always wear a face covering while in the airport and onboard the aircraft.

Remain six feet away from other people to the greatest extent possible.

Avoid congregating around the baggage claim carousels.

Check-in for your flight from home or from your mobile device.

Remain in your vehicle if dropping off or picking up a passenger. Hourly Parking is free for the first 30 minutes, or you can use our Cell Phone Waiting Area.

TSA has implemented changes to the security screening process to limit physical contact and increase distancing. All TSA officers at checkpoints are wearing masks and gloves, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting is being performed in the screening area. TSA is allowing each passenger to bring up to 12 ounces of liquid hand sanitizer in carry-on bags.

Many of the Airport’s restaurants and retail shops are closed due to low passenger volume. Restaurant and retail shops are beginning to re-open. Please follow posted guidelines in these locations. Food and beverage options onboard airlines may be limited.

The Airport’s SuperSaver Parking will reopen to travelers beginning Friday, June 26.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MKE has enhanced its already robust cleaning procedures:

Restrooms are disinfected and cleaned three to five times per day, with more deep cleaning disinfection every night.

Water fountains are cleaned and sanitized daily.

Hand sanitizers are available and replenished as needed.

Cleaning schedules have been optimized for peak flight schedules.

All terminal and gate areas are disinfected with a high-grade airborne sanitizing spray every night.

All airlines have implemented deep cleanings of aircraft between every flight.

Carpet is being vacuumed with HEPA filters every night. Hard surface floors are being swept and cleaned nightly.

All restroom fixtures, including soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers, remain touchless.