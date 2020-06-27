1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Waukesha County motorcycle crash, authorities say

Posted 7:15 pm, June 27, 2020, by

WAUKESHA COUNTY — One man was killed and another seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Waukesha County on Saturday afternoon, June 27.

It happened near WIS-67 and CTH-ZZ in the unincorporated town of Ottawa. Authorities with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into the crash is ongoing, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.

Photos from the scene show a Flight for Life helicopter and personnel with the Western Lakes Fire District responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Waukesha County crash (Courtesy: Tim Snopek)

Waukesha County crash (Courtesy: Tim Snopek)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.