1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Waukesha County motorcycle crash, authorities say

WAUKESHA COUNTY — One man was killed and another seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Waukesha County on Saturday afternoon, June 27.

It happened near WIS-67 and CTH-ZZ in the unincorporated town of Ottawa. Authorities with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into the crash is ongoing, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.

Photos from the scene show a Flight for Life helicopter and personnel with the Western Lakes Fire District responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.