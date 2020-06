× Police investigate non-fatal shooting near 56th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot Friday night around 9 p.m. near N. 56th Street and W. Wright Street.

He is being treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone having information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee CrimeStoppers at 414-224-TIPS.