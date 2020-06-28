Man who ‘removed his coronavirus mask and his hat’ before swimming in tank at Bass Pro Shop aquarium arrested

SLIDELL, La. — A Louisiana man seen in a viral video swimming inside an aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop store has been arrested, according to reports.
Kevin Wise, 26, of Slidell, was charged with simple criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor, the Bossier City Police Department said.
The suspect went in the tank in Bossier City as part of a TikTok stunt, KSLA-TV of Shreveport reported.
“I said that if I got 2,000 likes I would jump in the tank,” Wise said, according to the station. “I got way more than that and didn’t want to be a liar.”
The video, posted by Treasure McGraw, allegedly showed Wise swimming in the store’s fish tank, climbing out and then fleeing the store, Shreveport’s KTAL-TV reported.
Wise was arrested after subsequently returning to the store, Bossier City police said.
The store determined that it would incur costs for emptying and cleaning the 13,000-gallon tank following the alleged stunt, prompting the filing of a complaint with the police, KTAL-TV reported.