4 children shot, 18 people dead, 47 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago

Four children were among 65 people shot across Chicago this weekend, 18 of them fatally. Three of the children were killed. Six Chicago children have been killed just in the last week to gun violence.

The weekend gun violence brought Chicago past 300 homicides so far this year, the benchmark that Supt. David Brown challenged the police department to stay under in April. Last year, the city didn’t break 300 homicides until early August, according to Sun-Times data.

A 10-year-old girl was fatally shot Saturday night when a stray bullet hit her inside a Logan Square home on the Northwest Side.

She was inside the apartment about 9:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue when the bullet came through a window and struck her in the head, Chicago police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Neighbors said they heard gunfire but believed it was fireworks. Police said the shots may have come from a group of males who began firing at another group in the block.

Earlier that afternoon, a 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother was wounded in Englewood on the South Side.

The woman and her child were driving home from a laundromat just after 2 p.m. when a gunman pulled up alongside them in another vehicle and opened fire near 60th and Halsted streets, according to police. The child was struck once in the chest, while his mother, 22, was grazed on the head. She drove them to St. Bernard Hospital, where the child died. The mother was later taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment and her condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy as Sincere A. Gaston. He lived in South Chicago.

Earlier that morning, a teenage boy was shot to death in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Antiwon Douglas, 17, was in a large crowd at 11:25 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Monticello Avenue when he got into an altercation and someone from the group pulled out a gun and fired shots, authorities said. Douglas, who lived in Humboldt Park, was struck on the left side of his chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

The most recent fatal shooting happened early Monday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

A 21-year-old man was walking about 2:22 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Whipple Street when a male suspect approached him and shot him in the face and leg, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly two hours before that, a man was found shot to death in Humboldt Park.

The 22-year-old was discovered inside a home with gunshot wounds to his chin and face at 12:39 a.m. in the 900 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday night, a man was shot and killed in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the hip about 11:04 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier Sunday night, another man was killed in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 24-year-old was walking about 8:40 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone in a black vehicle shot him in the head, back and shoulder, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were killed in separate shootings within 90 minutes Sunday morning.

The latest of those attacks left a 38-year-old man dead in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was walking in an alley about 8:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Troy Street when someone got out of an SUV, walked up to him and fired shots, striking him multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just over an hour earlier, an 18-year-old man was shot to death in South Chicago.

Andrew Richmond was shot multiple times in the torso about 7:20 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Escanaba Avenue, officials said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

About 20 minutes before that, another man was fatally shot in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The 19-year-old was walking about 7 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lunt Avenue when someone walked up to him and shot him in the back of the head, police said. The shooter then ran to a black SUV that sped off west on Lunt toward Clark Street. The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier that morning, a man was shot and killed in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire at 3:54 a.m. found the 28-year-old man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to police. He had been shot in the back and face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was killed and three others were wounded late Saturday night in Douglas on the South Side.

The men were at a large gathering about 11:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Rhodes Avenue when they were struck by bullets, police said. They were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 24-year-old man who was struck in the groin was pronounced dead. Two 21-year-old men were shot in the leg. One is in good condition, and the other is in fair condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the head and is in critical condition. Detectives took two people into custody for questioning.

Earlier that afternoon, two people were killed in separate shootings in Brighton Park and South Shore.

In Brighton Park, officers responding to a ShotSpotter call about 3:50 p.m. found 31-year-old David Santoyo unresponsive in the 4400 block of South Kedzie Avenue with a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said. Santoyo, who lived in Chicago Lawn, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a man was shot to death in South Shore about the same time.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the man, 28, unresponsive in the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue, police said. He had been shot in the chest, neck and arm. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

Hours before that, a man was killed in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 10:25 a.m., he was walking in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone in a passing silver-colored vehicle opened fire, according to police. The man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 28-year-old Deron Collins, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Nearly four hours earlier, a man was shot to death in Englewood.

He was sitting in a Chevrolet Tahoe about 6:50 a.m. in the first block of West 57th Street when someone fired shots, according to police. The man, thought to be about 30, was hit in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators they saw a 2003 Nissan speeding away from the area after the shots were fired.

About half an hour before that, another man was killed in Burnside on the South Side.

Dangelo Byrd, 33, was shot multiple times in the shoulder during a domestic dispute about 6:20 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Lyon Avenue, officials said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was killed in the weekend’s first shooting Friday evening in Austin.

The 42-year-old was on the sidewalk about 5:42 p.m. in the 200 block of North Leclaire Avenue when someone emerged from an alleyway and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In nonfatal shootings, an 8-year-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet Saturday night inside a home in Englewood.

She was sitting on a couch at 11:18 p.m. inside the home on Wood Street when the stray bullet came through the window and grazed her on her head, according to police. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

A woman was critically injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The 31-year-old was riding in a vehicle at 5:42 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Juneway Terrace when someone fired shots, police said. A bullet came through the rear window and grazed the woman on the left side of her head. She went to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

Just over an hour before that, three people were shot in Austin.

They were outside with a group of other people at 4:26 a.m. in the 500 block of North Menard Avenue when someone fired at them from a passing vehicle, police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and foot. Someone drove him to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in serious condition.

A 35-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to her foot, police said. A 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At least 38 other people have been injured by gunfire throughout the city since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend’s gun violence reached a peak this year with 104 shot, 15 fatally. Five children were among those killed.