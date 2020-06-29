$5,000 reward for tips leading to arrest(s) in Madison hate crime investigation

MADISON — A $5,000 reward was announced Monday afternoon, June 29 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those wanted in connection with a hate crime that happened June 24 in Madison. The FBI and Madison police are investigating an assault on an 18-year-old woman who is bi-racial.

Police said the woman was burned with lighter fluid early Wednesday morning, June 24.

According to police, the victim believes she was driving on W. Gorham Street when she stopped for a red light at State Street. Her driver’s side window was down and she heard someone yell out a racial epithet. She looked and saw four men, all white. She said one used a spray bottle to deploy a liquid on her face and neck, and then threw a flaming lighter at her, causing the liquid to ignite.

This is 18-year-old Althea Bernstein. She says she was sitting at a stoplight in Madison around 1 a.m. Wednesday. She says she heard someone yell a racial epithet and saw 4 white men who sprayed her with lighter fluid & threw a flaming lighter at her, setting her on fire. pic.twitter.com/1m5ZMfnHuY — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) June 25, 2020

She drove forward, patted out the flames and eventually drove home, police said. Her mother encouraged her to go to a hospital.

Hospital staff believed the liquid was lighter fluid. She was treated for burns, and will need to make follow-up visits to access additional medical care, according to police.

Police said investigators are looking at surveillance images to see if any of the assault was captured on camera.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.