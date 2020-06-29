× 7th Circuit Court of Appeals: Wisconsin voters have 2 weeks to cast absentee ballots

CHICAGO — The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday, June 29 Wisconsin voters will get two weeks to cast their absentee ballots.

In a unanimous decision that took three years, the court moved to restore early voting rules from 2017.

That means the election window has shortened in places like Madison and Milwaukee — which did offer several weeks to cast an early ballot.

The ruling also makes voting via email or fax not allowed.

The court decided college students can vote using expired university IDs.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald released this statement:

“This is a win for fair elections. The ruling puts municipalities in every corner of Wisconsin closer to equal footing when it comes to early in-person voting.”

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler wrote in a tweet:

BREAKING: GOP-appointed judges break 3-year silence, rule against voting rights in Wisconsin just 127 days from November 3. Roll back early voting, expand residency restrictions, block ballot access via email. Organizing more critical than ever—help us: https://t.co/hhLRK7IWNj — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 30, 2020

This is a developing story.