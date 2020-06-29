‘It’s an automatic charge of murder:’ Family of Joel Acevedo calls for arrest of ‘witnesses’ in his death

MILWAUKEE — The family of Joel Acevedo came together Monday, June 29 to call for the arrest of two others in connection to his death.

The 25-year-old was killed at the home of off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli during an altercation. Mattioli, 32, faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Court documents allege Mattioli held Acevedo to the ground in a “rear naked chokehold” after accusing Acevedo of stealing from him during a gathering at Mattioli’s home near 45th Street and Cleveland Avenue on April 19.

Loved ones are calling for the arrest of two others listed in the criminal complaint as “witnesses.”

“One held him down and choked him,” said Maribel Acevedo, Joel’s mother. “The other one held his legs, and the other one watched. My son is dead. He has no voice. It’s an automatic charge of murder.”

The rally was held in the parking lot of a regional DOC probation and parole office located in Glendale. Family members alleged one of the men they want arrested was employed there at the time of Acevedo’s death.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney for the family of George Floyd, joined Acevedo’s family’s legal team ahead of Mattioli’s initial court appearance on June 24 — when cash bond was set at $50,000 — an amount attorneys for Acevedo’s family felt was too low. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 13. At that time, Acevedo’s attorneys and loved ones calling for Mattioli’s badge, and for body camera footage from responding officers and 911 calls to be released.

As of May 19, Milwaukee police turned over the Mattioli investigation to the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. It’s the FPC that’s responsible for terminating Mattioli’s employment. Mattioli remains on paid suspension from MPD until the FPC makes a decision about his employment status.

Milwaukee police issued this statement the day after Mattioli’s initial court appearance: