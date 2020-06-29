Man charged in fatal crash on I-43 near Chase Avenue; told investigators he drove wrong way ‘on purpose’

MILWAUKEE — 30-year-old Jerry Anderson of Milwaukee is now criminally charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened on I-43 near Chase Avenue late on Wednesday, June 25.

Anderson faced the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide (two counts)

First-degree reckless injury

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended – cause death (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, deputies arrived on the scene of the crash around 11:15 p.m. on that Wednesday. They found two vehicles — and five victims. In a gold Toyota in which Anderson was driving, a woman who was extricated from the front passenger seat, was pronounced deceased. Another woman in the back passenger seat was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Anderson suffered some injuries.

A second vehicle, a blue Chevy Cobalt, included a female passenger, who was pronounced deceased on the scene — and a male driver, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a traffic camera near the scene of the scene. The complaint indicates that the camera provided “a view of the top and rear of the Toyota and of the headlights of the oncoming Cobalt. It shows the Toyota traveling in the wrong direction, going southbound on the northbound side of the freeway, colliding with the Cobalt head-on.”

The complaint indicated the weather conditions were clear at the time — and the scene was “illuminated by pole-mounted lamps.” Although the speed of the Toyota cannot be determined by the video alone, the complaint says “the footage shows that the Toyota is keeping pace with the southbound vehicles across the median on the proper southbound side of the freeway.” The speed limit in that area is listed at 55 miles per hour.

When questioned by investigators, Anderson “admitted driving the Toyota during the crash. He said that he knew he was going the wrong way on the freeway and that he did so on purpose.” His explanation is as follows:

“…shortly before the crash incident, in the area of 11th and Rogers Streets, a car that he is not familiar with, occupied by an unknown person or persons, began following his car for unknown reasons. He sped up and made turns to lose the car, but it kept following him. At one point the car made contact with the rear of his car and spun his car around. These actions of the other car caused him to believe that the occupant or occupants of the other car were trying to kill him.”

Anderson goes on to say, “in an effort to lose the car that was following him, he decided to purposely get onto the freeway in the wrong direction, thinking that the car following him would not dare do the same. He said he has little memory of what happened after he got on the freeway.”

Anderson was expected to make his initial appearance in court on Monday, June 29.