MATC offers debt scholarship program to help eligible students return to class, get a 'Fresh Start'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College ReStart launched its “Fresh Start” campaign and will help 56 qualified students return to school to work towards finishing their degree. The debt scholarship program will help those students repay up to $1,500 of past-due balances owed to the college.

“Our research showed that many students were unable to finish their academic programs due to relatively modest debt owed the college,” said Dr. Vicki J. Martin, MATC president. “MATC degrees and diplomas help individuals gain jobs that earn family-sustaining wages. We want to remove the barriers blocking our students from finishing college. Along with programs like our tuition-free MATC Promise, we believe MATC ReStart could make a crucial difference in changing lives for the better, especially in this time of economic distress caused by the pandemic.”

While nearly 7,000 students potentially fit the MATC ReStart criteria for the fall semester, all students interested must apply by July 17 and fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) or create a payment plan at program orientation. Eligible students must have completed six MATC credits but not have earned an associate degree, and enrolled in at least six credits in the Fall 2020 semester. Eligible returning students should already have been contacted by the college if up-to-date contact information is available.

The program is being offered to returning students who last attended MATC between Fall 2009 and Spring 2018, and who have an existing account balance of $1,500 or less. Students can earn up to $500 in scholarships to repay their debt each semester they are successfully enrolled at MATC for up to three semesters. It does not apply to debt owed on government student loans.

To continue in the program, students must do the following each semester: enroll in six college level credits, earn a grade point average of 2.0 or better, successfully complete 67 percent of credits attempted and perform 15 hours of volunteer service either at MATC or in the community.

For more information, check out their website.