Milwaukee alderwoman to introduce ordinance that would require masks be worn in public spaces

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic of the city’s 14th District announced on Tuesday, June 30 that she plans to introduce legislation to the Milwaukee Common Council that would require wearing masks in public spaces to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The legislation — “MKE Cares” — will be introduced later this week. MKE Cares will closely remember the mask ordinance that was approved for the City of Los Angeles. Specific details about the mandate and its enforcement have not yet been announced.

“When you wear a face mask during this pandemic, you are demonstrating care for our community,” Alderwoman Dimitrijevic said in a news release. “The fastest way to reopen our economy safely and return to a new normal is by covering your mouth and nose in public.”

More than 70 Milwaukee businesses have asked Mayor Tom Barrett and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson to require mask-wearing in public spaces.

The legislation will be introduced before the Public Safety and Health Committee during a virtual meeting on Thursday, July 2 at 9 a.m. It is then expected to go before the full Common Council for introduction during its July 7 meeting at 9 a.m.

MKE Cares is expected to be referred for a full hearing during a special Public Safety and Health Committee meeting on July 8.

The Milwaukee Independent Restaurant Colation issued the following statement in response to the proposed ordinance: “This is our city, and we deserve to be safe in it while supporting our local businesses.”

