No bake dessert: Check out this recipe for cheesecake stuffed strawberries

MILWAUKEE -- The summer heat is here this week -- and it's just too hot to turn the oven on. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy no bake dessert.

Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

Ingredients:
1 lb. fresh strawberries, washed and patted dry
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup crushed graham cracker crumbs
16 to 20 fresh blueberries or blackberries (optional)


Directions:
With a paring knife, cut off the strawberry stems. Cut around the inside of the strawberry, hollowing out slightly and creating a well for the cheesecake. Cut a small slice off the strawberry tip, so that each strawberry can stand upright. Use an electric mixer to beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until fluffy. Place mixture in a pastry bag and pipe into each strawberry. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled. Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs on top of each stuffed strawberry before serving. You can also top each with a fresh blueberry or blackberry.

