Police: 3 shot, including 14-year-old boy, in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened late Monday night, June 29 and early Tuesday morning, June 30. The shootings left three people injured, including a 14-year-old boy.

The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 37th and Vliet. The victim, a 14-year-old boy from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital . The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated, and so far, no arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 27th and Auer. The victim, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, is being treated at a local hospital for serious injuries. The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated. No arrests have been made.

The third shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near 39th Street and Center. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital . The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.