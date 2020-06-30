Protests continue over arrest of community activist Vaun Mayes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Protests continued Tuesday morning, June 30 outside the Milwaukee County Jail following the arrest of community activist Vaun Mayes. Mayes was arrested Monday, June 29 for a felony charge related to his alleged involvement in criminal activity that occurred near 40th Street and Lloyd Street on June 23.

Mayes was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail Monday evening with three pending charges.

Some photos of the crowd outside the jail: Protestors have set up tents/air mattresses. They say they plan to remain loud but peaceful. Many children are also part of the crowd. pic.twitter.com/MqvNkcjo3I — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) June 30, 2020

Some of those protesting his arrest said they believe Mayes was taken into custody in an effort to silence their movement. Police said otherwise, telling FOX6 Mayes was arrested in connection with his alleged role in criminal activity near 40th and Lloyd. Three non-fatal shootings unfolded and a house was set on fire stemming from the investigation into two missing girls.

FOX6's cameras captured video of Mayes walking up the steps at the home.

Community activist Frank Nitty says while Mayes was there last week—he was actually trying to help.

"He's what they call a violence interrupter. Governor Evers is talking about putting a million dollars toward violence interrupters. Vaun is a violence interrupter, an individual that stands between police and citizens to try to dissolve situations. So he was interrupting violence like he was supposed to, and they're trying to charge him with stopping people - trying to stop people from doing stuff," said Frank Nitty.