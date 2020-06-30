× Senator Carpenter announces ‘successful surgery’ after attack during protest near Capitol

MADISON — In a news release Tuesday evening, June 30, State Senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) announced he had “successful surgery” Tuesday morning after an attack during protests near the Capitol June 23-24.

Crowds outside the Capitol tore down two statues following the arrest of a Black man who was at a restaurant with a megaphone and a baseball bat.

Sen. Carpenter said on Twitter that he was assaulted after taking a photo of protesters.

I believe this is State Senator Tim Carpenter. Minutes earlier he told us the protesters assaulted him. Then he collapsed walking towards the Capitol. We called paramedics. An ambulance is here now. pic.twitter.com/uUSdKyQ1hp — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

Carpenter said eight to 10 people punched and kicked him in the head, neck and ribs. WORT radio in Madison captured audio of Carpenter pleading with protesters during the attack.

Protesters also smashed windows at the Capitol. The unrest prompted Governor Tony Evers to authorize the Wisconsin National Guard to assist police.

Carpenter issued this statement following surgery Tuesday:

“I would like to thank everyone who has sent flowers, cards, calls, emails, or left social media comments with their well-wishes. Your kind words of support are sincerely appreciated and mean a lot to me. “After completing my successful surgery this morning at St. Francis Hospital, I am confident that I will make a full recovery. “Most importantly, I have been staying up to date on all constituent matters and issues affecting the 3rd Senate District. I can’t wait to get back to the office to work on finding solutions to the critical issues that we are facing at this historic time in our state and country. “Have a happy 4th of July weekend, and don’t be shooting off fireworks. Please, be safe!”