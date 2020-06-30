× Target is coming to Bayshore as new ‘anchor tenant,’ will feature 2-story shopping experience

GLENDALE — Bayshore announced on Tuesday, June 30 that it has entered into a lease agreement with national retailer, Target. The exact opening date of the 128,512 square-foot, two-story retail space is not yet determined.

Construction is already underway on the new Target store. It will be located on the east side of the property on Fountainview Drive adjacent to the Lydell Avenue parking garage, in the former Boston Store.

Kirk Williams, managing director for Cypress Equities, issued the following statement in a news release:

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Target as an anchor tenant of the new and revitalized Bayshore. From day one we have done our best to listen to the community and respond to the shopping, dining and entertainment experiences that they desire, and Target remained at the top of their list and ours.”