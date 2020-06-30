‘The need is so great:’ Construction begins on new Kathy’s House in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Construction is underway to build a new Kathy’s House on a previously announced, 3.6-acre site in Wauwatosa. The new site is located on Doyne Avenue between N. 92nd and N. 87th — near the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Center.

Kathy’s House, a nonprofit hospital guest house, serves out-of-town patients and their families who must stay in Milwaukee for medical care. According to Patty Metropulos, president and chief executive officer of Kathy’s House, the organization has been operating at capacity for the past several years due to growing, strong demand for its lodging services.

According to a press release, over the past two years Kathy’s House was forced to turn away more than 1,000 guests because no rooms were available. The new house is expected to open next year.

“The need is so great, and the new House will double our capacity, from 18 rooms to 36 rooms,” Metropulos said. “More than 40% of our guests say they would not be able to receive the medical care they need without the affordable housing and caring support Kathy’s House provides.”

CG Schmidt is the general contractor for the project and HGA is the architect. Kathy’s House will lease the land from Froedtert Hospital.

A capital campaign to build the new Kathy’s House has raised $10 million of the $12 million goal. A lead pledge by Froedtert Hospital set the stage for the “A New Home for Healing” campaign, followed by significant gifts from the Fotsch Family Foundation, Ladish Co. Foundation, Schneider Company and longtime Brookfield residents Ginny and Mike McBride.

“We are deeply grateful for every donation, large and small, because those gifts will enable us to continue to open our doors and hearts to people at a critical time in their lives,” Metropulos said. “We just need a bit more help to cross the finish line so that by this time next year, we can open our doors to more people who need us.” She noted that Kathy’s House has remained open during the coronavirus outbreak, putting plans and safeguards in place to protect guests and staff.

In addition to doubling current capacity, the new Kathy’s House will have many new features. Unique for guest houses nationally, the new facility will have a separate wing for patients with compromised immune systems and a patient services room where basic clinical services such as blood draws, central line care and video telehealth visits can occur. Rooftop solar panels will help offset heat and electric costs. The House will also have a communal kitchen, dining area, library, family room, fitness room, laundry facilities, courtyard, patio, walking trail and parking, and will be fully compliant with Americans for Disabilities Act requirements.