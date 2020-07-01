× Denny’s plans to hire 10,000 restaurant employees by end of 2020

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Denny’s plans to hire 10,000 restaurant employees at both company and franchise locations by the end of 2020, the company announced Wednesday.

“With more and more of our restaurants reopening, Denny’s is poised for growth,” Denny’s Corporation CEO John Miller said in a statement. “Guests are once again walking through our doors, and to meet this demand, support our franchisees and ensure the best dining experience possible, we and our franchisees will be hiring thousands of new Denny’s employees across the nation.”

Positions are available for restaurant managers, cooks, servers, hosts and sanitation specialists, a new position at every Denny’s restaurant.

Denny’s franchisees set the pay in their restaurants.

As millions of Americans have lost their jobs or seen their hours cut, some companies are touting their hiring goals.

McDonald’s restaurants expect to hire approximately 260,000 people this summer, and Walmart said in April it would hire 50,000 associates in addition to 150,000 the company had already committed to hiring.

