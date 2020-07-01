Home of woman killed, man injured in wrong-way crash burned down in suspected arson: ‘It’s just sad’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Just days after their car was struck by a wrong-way driver, one Milwaukee couple's house was burned down in a suspected arson near 38th Street and Vliet Street.

On Wednesday, June 24, the couple was driving down I-43 when they were struck by a wrong-way driver near Chase Avenue. On Tuesday, June 30, their home was set on fire.

The wrong-way crash took the life of 24-year-old Rhode Molina and injured her boyfriend, Demontae Sanders. As he recovered in the hospital, he learned of the fire. Now, he has nothing to go home to.

"Pray that God may console my heart, because it's hard. It's hard," said Carolyn Hall, the Molina's mother.

The devastating news of her daughter's death is difficult for Hall to comprehend. Now, previous reminders of her daughter are lost following the fire.

"The only thing besides her body and her memories was her belongings in that house," Hall said. "I went over there and I looked and everything was gone."

Investigators said the home was intentionally set on fire, with flames so strong it spread to the home next door.

"I don't understand why somebody would do that," Mary Thompson-McVane, Sanders' mother, said. "He said, 'It can't be my house.'"

Aside from clothes, photos and furniture, Sanders lost four dogs in the fire -- one survived. A tragic accident compounded by a devastating loss leaves two families, already grieving, hurt once again.

"It's just sad somebody would go in there and burn their house up," said Joelisa Lyons, Sanders' sister.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the arson and a possible motive. GoFundMe pages have been set up by both victims' families. CLICK HERE for links to donation information.