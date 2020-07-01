NASA pushes back Mars rover again, citing ‘launch vehicle processing delays’

Posted 11:37 am, July 1, 2020, by , Updated at 11:38AM, July 1, 2020

NASA engineers and technicians examine the descent stage of the Mars 2020 spacecraft, December 27, 2019 during a media tour of the Mars2020 Spacecraft Assembly Facility clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. - The Mars 2020 rover, which will take off in a few months to the Red Planet, will not only search for possible traces of past life, it will also serve as a "precursor to a human mission to Mars," NASA scientists said December 27, 2019, when presenting the spacecraft to the press. The Martian robot made its first turns of wheel last week in the large sterile room of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, where it was born. It is scheduled to leave Earth in July 2020 from Cape Canaveral (Florida) and land on Mars in February 2021. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Nearly three weeks after it delayed the launch of its next Mars rover, NASA has pushed it back again, citing “launch vehicle processing delays.”

In a blog post, the space agency and United Launch Alliance said the Perseverance rover would launch “no earlier than July 30.”

“A liquid oxygen sensor line presented off-nominal data during the Wet Dress Rehearsal, and additional time is needed for the team to inspect and evaluate,” the blog post reads. “Flight analysis teams have expanded the mission launch opportunities to Aug. 15 and are examining if the launch period may be extended further into August.”

The previous delay, which pushed back the start of the launch window to July 20 from the originally scheduled July 17, was caused by an issue with a crane from the agency’s rocket contractor.

Though the agency has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, it has not negatively affected the launch of the Perseverance rover. The pandemic forced the entire agency to move to Stage 3 “mandatory telework status” in mid-March.

The slight delay still gives Perseverance plenty of room to travel to Mars. Space.com reports the launch window extends into mid-August due to the limited alignment windows of Mars and Earth, something that happens once every 26 months.

The rover, which was recently renamed Perseverance, will attempt to detect if there is any fossilized evidence of extraterrestrial beings, in addition to other tasks.

Perseverance will also have a small, autonomous helicopter, known as Ingenuity, that will let researchers understand the viability and potential of heavier-than-air vehicles on the Red Planet.

Once Perseverance lands on Mars at the Jezero Crater, it will join the still functioning Curiosity rover and the now-deceased Opportunity rover on the Red Planet. Unlike Curiosity or Opportunity, this rover will carry the “first helicopter that will fly on another planet,” NASA added.

NASA’s long-term goal is to send a manned mission to Mars in the 2030s.

CLICK HERE to read more stories from FOX News

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.