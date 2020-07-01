New safety measures in place for Bartolotta restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993 will be reopening its doors on Wednesday, July 8, welcoming a new era of service, hygiene, and safety as well as inspired menus based on authentic Italian dining. Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993 will reopen with dining hours from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays; and will start offering lunch with a traditional Italian menu – from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays – beginning July 11. The lunch menu will include an additional three-course option. Paul Bartolotta joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the new safety measures in place.

Safety First

Over these past few months, we have taken the time to meticulously reexamine our service, safety, and hygiene standards, down to the most precise detail, in order to deliver an experience that you have come to expect from The Bartolotta Restaurants.

One of the first things you will notice at Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993 is our new courtyard, La Terrazza, a relaxed, socially distanced outdoor dining experience where you can enjoy an authentic Italian meal under the evening sky.

Outdoor and indoor seating has been arranged in a way that allows for privacy and distance; and additional safety measures include:

Face masks required for staff members and guests

Reservations required (reservations will be held for 15 minutes) and temperature checks upon entry

Touchless payment options and QR codes to view menus on smartphones

Custom safety partitions between tables and booths

UV-C technology that actively seeks and destroys microorganisms in the air and on hard surfaces

Enhanced cleaning of dining tables with every new reservation

You can stay up-to-date on their reopening plans here.