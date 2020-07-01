× Report: NFL cuts 2020 preseason schedule in half

NEW YORK — The NFL’s preseason will be reduced to two games as the league’s 32 teams contend with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Wednesday.

Weeks one and four of the planned preseason schedule are being cut, Pro Football Talk reported. The NFL’s preseason traditionally consists of four games.

The league’s announcement on the change is expected to occur by Thursday, according to the report. The decision is said to be motivated by a desire to reduce team travel and provide more practice time after a limited offseason.

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report surfaced days after the NFL informed teams that training camps would begin as scheduled on July 28, with some players permitted to report to team facilities ahead of the start date.

The NFL announced plans to complete a full 17-week regular season in May. At the time, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league “was prepared to make adjustments as necessary” to its schedule.

League facilities began reopening on a limited basis in early June, though players are still unable to enter unless they are rehabbing injuries. The league adopted a digital format for most offseason activities beginning in March, including its first-ever fully virtual NFL Draft.

