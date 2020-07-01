× Unclaimed ticket: $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay expires July 9

GREEN BAY –A Powerball Lotto ticket worth $50,000 will go unclaimed if the winner does not come forward by the July 9, 2020 expiration date. The winning ticket, from the January 11, 2020 drawing, was purchased at Main Street Mini Mart LLC In Green Bay.

This ticket may be claimed by mail or with an appointment only in-person visit to the Madison Lottery Office.

The months of May and June produced six $50,000 Wisconsin Powerball winners.

Information on claiming prizes by mail can be found here. In-person redemption is currently available only at the Madison office with an appointment.

Winners may call (608) 261-4916 to discuss available appointment times.