Use Popsicle sticks to teach kids about potential energy

Posted 10:12 am, July 1, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Popsicle sticks are all you need for this Mad Science moment. Dr. Koco joins FOX6 WakeUp to share how kids can use them to learn about potential energy.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.