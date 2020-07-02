Attorney: Vanessa Guillen killed by another soldier at Ft. Hood; dismembered, buried in woods

KILLEEN, Texas — Army investigators believe a Texas soldier missing since April was killed by another soldier on the Texas base where they served, the attorney for the missing soldier’s family said Thursday, July 2.

Lawyer Natalie Khawam said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told her that the other soldier bludgeoned 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered her and buried the remains in the woods.

The Army said Wednesday that a soldier who was suspected in Guillen’s disappearance had killed himself. The Army also said a civilian suspect had been arrested.

On Thursday, the Army identified the soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance as Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois. The civilian suspect was not named.

Khawam said she met with investigators from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division on Wednesday evening and was told the other soldier cleaned up the area where Guillen was killed, placed her body in a container and wheeled her out to his car.

Later that afternoon, Khawam said, the soldier drove to pick up a woman and took the body to a nearby river. There, Khawam said, the pair tried to burn Guillen’s body, but later dismembered it with a machete. Then, they put cement on the body and buried the remains.

Tim Miller, of Texas Equusearch, who was assisting in the search for Guillen, told KHOU Thursday that investigators found a lid last week that belonged to a container consistent with one a witness saw loaded into a car at 8:30 the night Guillen disappeared.

Investigators were called back to the scene this week when a man working in the area reported a foul odor. Miller said it appeared the suspect “buried her, put lime on her, mixed up concrete, put that over her, put dirt over her, rocks and stuff.”

Guillen was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood. She was set to be promoted to specialist this month. Her car keys, barracks room key, ID card and wallet were found in the room where she was working the day she disappeared.

Fort Hood officials spoke out publicly for the first time Thursday about the disappearance of Spc. Guillen.

Fort Hood Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general, Fort Hood’s U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID), and representatives from law enforcement agencies who are assisting with the investigation also spoke at the press conference.

Officials say currently there are two investigations going on: one into Guillen’s disappearance and the other into whether Guillen was sexually harassed.

Maj. Gen. Efflandt says that the remains that have been discovered have not been positively identified and that they will share the findings when the DNA results come in. He said that investigations continue and that the scenes where Guillen was abducted and where the remains were found remain active. He said that there so far has not been a connection found between Guillen’s disappearance and sexual harassment.

A CID Agent Phelps said that they met with Guillen’s family and were as transparent as they could be with where they were in the investigation. He says that more than 10,000 investigative hours into the Guillen case. He says two suspects have been identified and that any reports of more suspects at this time are incorrect.

They said the civilian suspect’s identity is not being released at this time. Texas Rangers had arrested the civilian suspect who officials say is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier and is currently in custody in the Bell County Jail.

The military suspect who took his own life when law enforcement attempted to make contact with him was identified Thursday as Spc. Aaron David Robinson.

Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, along with the U.S. Marshals, Killeen Police Department, and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were attempting to locate Robinson from Fort Hood, who fled the post. While law enforcement agencies attempted to make contact with Robinson, he reportedly displayed a weapon and took his own life.