Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name

Posted 6:53 pm, July 2, 2020, by , Updated at 07:00PM, July 2, 2020

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins hands off against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to change its name.

In a statement Thursday, FedEx said: “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.“

The company paid the team $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

In addition to the stadium name and sponsorship agreement, FedEx CEO Frederik Smith is a minority owner.

Majority owner Daniel Snyder has shown no indications he’ll change the name since buying the team in 1999.

