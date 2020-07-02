× ‘We are thrilled:’ Get a slice of Wisconsin State Fair this year, including a Fair Food Drive-Thru

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Thursday, July 2 several additional State Fair Necessities, including a Fair Food Drive-Thru, the opening of the online Wisconsin State Fair Official FairWear Store and more.

Despite the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair being canceled due to COVID-19, the previously announced Cream Puff Drive-Thrus and Deliveries, as well as these new additions, are a part of the State Fair Necessities, bringing more State Fair favorites to loyal fairgoers.

Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO, offered the following statement in a news release:

“These additions to the State Fair Necessities are another way to sweeten the sting of the Wisconsin State Fair cancellation. We are thrilled to offer another slice of the State Fair with these Fair traditions.”

FAIR FOOD DRIVE-THRU

The Fair Food Drive-Thru will allow participants to drive up to State Fair food vendors stationed throughout the Fair Park to purchase mouth-watering favorites such as corn dogs and cheese curds. Vendors and menu items will change each week and will be posted at WiStateFair.com. For safety, all Fair Food Drive-Thru items are intended to be enjoyed at home. All service will be drive-up only and participants will not be permitted to exit their vehicle.

The Fair Food Drive-Thru will take place Thursday, July 23 – Sunday, July 26, Thursday, July 30 – Sunday, Aug. 2, Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 16. The hours of the Fair Food Drive-Thru are Thursdays 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

ONLINE WISCONSIN STATE FAIR OFFICIAL FAIRWEAR STORE

The Online Wisconsin State Fair Official FairWear Store is now open! Limited-edition 2020 Official FairWear will be available as well as Official FairWear favorites from past Fairs. Also available will be the winning “2020 Fairtastic Poster Art Contest” poster and postcard. These items are all online exclusives and only available for a limited time.

WISCONSIN PRODUCTS PAVILION BOX

Exploring Wisconsin commodities in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion is a beloved State Fair tradition. Therefore, the State Fair Necessities will be introducing a Wisconsin Products Pavilion Box. This box includes some favorite Wisconsin commodities, including Usinger’s Famous Sausage hickory sticks, Grade A Montmorency Door County dried tart cherries, sea turtle pecan fudge bars from Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge and more. The Wisconsin Products Pavilion Box will be available to order online and will ship anywhere in the country or delivered to Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Waukesha counties by request.

MORE STATE FAIR NECESSITIES

Stay tuned for more details and announcements in the coming weeks, including information on the One Stop Fair Shop, where fairgoers will be able to purchase items from Wisconsin State Fair shopping vendors. There will also be a focus on highlighting Wisconsin State Fair agriculture exhibitors.