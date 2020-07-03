Baseball is back…to the future! Milwaukee Brewers release 2020 parody video

MILWAUKEE — They might not need roads where they are going, but they’ll certainly need basepaths.

In what has become an annual tradition, the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, July 3 released their team movie parody for the upcoming season. This year’s inspiration — “Back to the Future.”

With pitcher Brent Suter taking the role of Christopher Lloyd’s Dr. Emmett Brown, 23-year-old Keston Hiura as Marty McFly and appearances from Craig Counsell and others, the team reimaged some of the film’s iconic scenes with a baseball twist.

Great Scott! Baseball is back. pic.twitter.com/5J45bZUNkY — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 3, 2020

The Crew also parodied “Mean Girls” — the 2004 teen comedy starring Lindsay Lohan — in 2019, and “Dumb and Dumber” and “The Sandlot” in 2018.