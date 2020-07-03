‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ street mural outside Milwaukee City Hall changed to say ‘DEFEND,’ back again

Posted 6:26 pm, July 3, 2020, by , Updated at 06:28PM, July 3, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- A street mural outside of Milwaukee City Hall saw some changes on Friday, July 3 than it did when it was created just days earlier.

On Wednesday, July 1, the words "Defund the Police" were painted on Water Street near City Hall, joining a wave of similar displays across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the protests that followed.

Friday, though, someone took to the painting again -- changing the spelling to then read "Defend the Police." Later the same day, FOX6 News spotted another paint job underway -- reverting the spelling back to "Defund the Police."

"Defund the Police" street painting changed outside Milwaukee City Hall

Street painting changed back to "Defund the Police"

