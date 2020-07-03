‘It’s a family tradition:’ Oconomowoc fireworks display goes on, COVID-19 precautions encouraged

OCONOMOWOC — The show must go on, at least in Oconomowoc. There, one of the only fireworks displays still going on in southeast Wisconsin lit up the night sky on Friday, July 3.

People came from all over the area, including Hales Corners and Watertown, to take part in the Independence Day festivities. They said they’re excited to see the show — and plan to do so safely.

While many displays are canceled this year due to COVID-19, Oconomowoc decided to go on with the show at Fowler Lake.

“It’s a family tradition, and coronavirus wasn’t really going to stop us. We’re still going to be safe,” said Jennifer Buss, who attended the Oconomowoc fireworks.

City officials asked those who came to keep six feet apart and encouraged the use of masks when in close proximity to others.

“As long as you’re being safe, you can still be social and polite and think about what this holiday means,” Buss said.

Some families in Oconomowoc told FOX6 News that, with so many other summer plans canceled this year, they are looking forward to enjoying the tradition safely.

“To the people that don’t have big vacations planned for the summer or whatever, this little bit of a celebration is so important,” said Buss.

City leaders also decided to stream the show on Facebook for those choosing to stay home.