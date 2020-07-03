× Stay cool! Wading pools, splash pads to open at 8 locations in Milwaukee County starting July 4

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Parks officials announced on Friday, July 3 they are opening wading pools and splash pads at eight locations starting Saturday, July 4. Those locations include:

Wedgewood (7201 W. Wedgewood Drive, Milwaukee)

Cooper (8701 W. Chambers Street, Milwaukee)

Carver (911 W. Brown Street, Milwaukee)

Mitchell (S. 22 Street & W. Pierce Street, Milwaukee)

Washington (1859 N. 40 Street, Milwaukee)

Jacobus (6501 W. Hillside Lane, Wauwatosa)

Pulaski (5400 S. Swift Avenue, Cudahy)

LaFollette (9418 W. Washington Street, West Allis)

The wading pools and splash pads will be open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily starting on Saturday, July 4.

“We’re looking to do another phase in the next week or so. To open more, those are free to the public,” said Guy Smith, Executive Director for Milwaukee County Parks. “We want people to social distance. We have sanitization plans in place and all of that. It’s a way for people to get relief from the heat.”

Officials hope to add more sites to the list in the coming weeks.