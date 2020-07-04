Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects near 67th and Hampton

Posted 11:57 am, July 4, 2020, by , Updated at 12:01PM, July 4, 2020
MILWAUKEE — Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating subjects wanted for a theft that occurred on Saturday, July 4 around 9 a.m. near N. 67th Street and W. Hampton Avenue.
Suspect #1 is described as an African-American male between 30- and 35-years-old. He was last seen wearing a knit hat, white tank top, black pants and blue face mask.
Suspect #2 is described as an African-American male between 30- and 35-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and a red/black baseball cap.
The suspects got away in a red 4-door vehicle.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.