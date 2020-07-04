Wausau man dies after being pulled from Big Cedar Lake in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 50-year-old Wausau man was pronounced dead after being pulled from Big Cedar Lake, authorities announced on Saturday, July 4.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to Big Cedar Lake just before 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3 for reports that the man dove into the lake and had not resurfaced.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Wisconsin State Patrol and other agencies responded to the address of the incident in the Town of West Bend.

The man was found and brought out of the water, and life-saving efforts were attempted at the scene. Ultimately, authorities said, the man did not recover and was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.