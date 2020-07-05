× Car crash in East Troy leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

TOWN OF EAST TROY, Wis. –– Police say they were called to a single-vehicle crash near Bell School Road and Stone School Road in the Town of East Troy just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 5.

When they arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old male, dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 30-year-old male, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the crash investigation.

The cause of the crash is unknown and no other details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story.