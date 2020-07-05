× Shooting near 15th and Nash leaves 3 injured, police say

MILWAUKEE — Police say three people have been injured in a shooting that happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 near N. 15th and W. Nash Street.

The victims, a 28-year old male, a 25-year-old female and a 16-year old male, all suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and are recovering at local hospitals.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).