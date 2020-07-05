Two Rivers police: Boys, age 11, cited after disturbance involving ‘derogatory statements,’ ‘racial slurs’

TWO RIVERS — Two 11-year-old boys received disorderly conduct citations following an incident Two Rivers police said involved “derogatory statements” and “racial slurs.”

According to police, on June 30, officers investigated a disturbance between the two 11-year-old friends during which “one made comments about the other’s sexual orientation, and the other made comments with racial slurs.” Police noted the incident was witnessed by a Two Rivers resident.

An investigation revealed two other children, ages 8 and 15, were involved in the incident.

“While this incident involves younger children, the Two Rivers Police Department wants to send a clear message that discrimination and racism of any kind are not tolerated,” Two Rivers police said in a news release Sunday, July 5. “Municipal citations were issued due to their ages.”

Police said in the release because everyone involved is a juvenile, no further information will be released.

