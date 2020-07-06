4th of July weekend shootings result in the deaths of at least 6 children

CHICAGO — A group of American families and communities are in mourning Monday, July 6 following shooting incidents over the Fourth of July weekend that resulted in the deaths of six children — the youngest just 6 years old.

“Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter late Saturday following the death of Natalia Wallace, who police say was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m.

“As a city, we must wrap our arms around our youth so they understand there’s a future for them that isn’t wrapped up in gun violence,” Lightfoot added.

The violence began Friday afternoon in Hoover, Ala., when 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. was shot in the head at the Riverchase Galleria Mall, police say.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said Montez Coleman, a 22-year-old who is now facing a murder charge in connection to the death, had gotten into an argument with a group of other males near the mall food court on the first floor and fired a handgun that had been concealed in a backpack. Derzis said several of the others had handguns and immediately returned fire.

Police have not said publicly who fired the shots that struck Giles and the other victims – a man, a woman, and a girl – all who have been released from medical care. At least three people fired guns, according to police, adding that multiple shots were fired in seconds. The mall was evacuated afterward.