4th of July weekend shootings result in the deaths of at least 6 children

CHICAGO — A group of American families and communities are in mourning Monday, July 6 following shooting incidents over the Fourth of July weekend that resulted in the deaths of six children — the youngest just 6 years old.
“Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter late Saturday following the death of Natalia Wallace, who police say was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m.
“As a city, we must wrap our arms around our youth so they understand there’s a future for them that isn’t wrapped up in gun violence,” Lightfoot added.
The violence began Friday afternoon in Hoover, Ala., when 8-year-old Royta Giles Jr. was shot in the head at the Riverchase Galleria Mall, police say.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said Montez Coleman, a 22-year-old who is now facing a murder charge in connection to the death, had gotten into an argument with a group of other males near the mall food court on the first floor and fired a handgun that had been concealed in a backpack. Derzis said several of the others had handguns and immediately returned fire.
Police have not said publicly who fired the shots that struck Giles and the other victims – a man, a woman, and a girl – all who have been released from medical care. At least three people fired guns, according to police, adding that multiple shots were fired in seconds. The mall was evacuated afterward.
“Our community is heartbroken,” Derzis told reporters after the third-grader’s death. “The officers who were on the scene will forever bear the image of an innocent child who died in their arms.”
Derzis said investigators are now seeking to identify the others involved in the shooting and asked for the help of the public as they released surveillance video at a news conference.
Five more fatal shooting incidents involving children then occurred on Saturday’s Fourth of July holiday – one of which was Wallace’s.
“It hurts me that my youngest daughter is no longer here. That I will not be able to talk to her, hold her, tell her anything — bedtime stories, anything,” Nathan Wallace, her father, told reporters Sunday.
The block where she was shot is now lined with teddy bears, flowers, and balloons, according to Fox32 Chicago.
Police tell the station they are searching for a light-colored vehicle that stopped near where Wallace and other children were playing. One suspect, as of Monday, is reportedly in custody.
Elsewhere in Chicago, just before midnight Saturday, four males opened fire on a large gathering in the street in the Englewood neighborhood, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. Two males died at the scene and two more, including a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, he added.
The four attackers fled that scene and no one was arrested.